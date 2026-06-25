Episode 997: America 250 – Rage and the Republic with Jonathan Turley

Newt talks with legal scholar Jonathan Turley about his bestseller, Rage and the Republic. Turley reveals why Thomas Paine — flawed, brilliant, nearly impossible to like — was the most fascinating figure he's ever researched, and traces Paine's improbable rise from failed Englishman to "penman of the revolution" under Benjamin Franklin's wing. The conversation turns to the French Revolution's unbound passions versus America's structured path to liberty, drawing uneasy parallels to today's unrest in cities like Minneapolis. Turley and Newt dig into socialism's resurgence among young Americans and Europeans, the EU's bureaucratic unraveling, and the coming disruption from AI and robotics. They close on America's 250th anniversary and what it truly means to be American in a revolutionary age.
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