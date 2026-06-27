Episode 998: America 250 – The American Revolution with Ken Burns

Newt is joined by legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns to discuss The American Revolution, his sweeping six-part, twelve-hour PBS series exploring America's founding struggle through leaders and ordinary citizens alike. Burns reflects on what he calls "emotional archeology" — his lifelong approach to history — and shares why he considers the Revolution the most consequential event since the birth of Christ. The conversation turns to his star-studded voice cast, including Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, and Paul Giamatti, and the decade-long journey of bringing the project to life. Burns and Newt close on a deeper theme: the idea that there is "no them, only us," and what that means for America as it marks its 250th anniversary. The American Revolution streams free on PBS platforms through July 12th.
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