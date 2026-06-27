Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 999: America 250 – Guide to Historic Sites with Brenda Hafera
0:00
-32:22

Episode 999: America 250 – Guide to Historic Sites with Brenda Hafera

Newt Gingrich's avatar
Newt Gingrich
Jun 27, 2026

Newt talks welcomes Brenda Hafera of The Heritage Foundation to discuss the Heritage Guide to Historic Sites, an interactive website launched ahead of America's 250th anniversary that profiles historic sites across the original 13 colonies, with more states to follow. Hafera and Newt reflect on the power of visiting places like Mount Vernon, Gettysburg, and Independence Hall, where history can be felt rather than just read. The conversation turns to growing efforts to distort America's founding story, including a major foundation's push to remove monuments to figures like Washington and Lincoln in the name of "inclusivity." Hafera explains why preserving accurate, accessible history at the local level is essential to civic education and to passing on an informed, grounded patriotism to the next generation.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture