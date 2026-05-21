Iran, Women’s Sports, and America’s Growing Policy Battles

On this episode of Outnumbered, Newt Gingrich and the Fox News panel discussed major issues ranging from President Trump administration health care policies to rising tensions with Iran, with Newt warning that Iran’s nuclear ambitions pose a direct threat to American cities and suggesting Trump may soon face a critical military decision. The panel also debated fairness in women’s sports after a transgender athlete dominated a California girls track meet, criticizing Governor Gavin Newsom for refusing to take a stronger stance despite admitting the situation was unfair. Additional discussions covered President Trump’s support for pregnancy care centers and mothers through new government resources, concerns about legal delays in the attempted President Trump assassination case, and the return of American passengers exposed to hantavirus during a cruise outbreak, which sparked broader criticism of America’s outdated public health infrastructure.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: