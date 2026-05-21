Newt Gingrich on Redistricting, Trump, and the Battle for Political Power

In this appearance on Fox & Friends, Newt Gingrich examines the high-stakes political fight over redistricting and argues that the country is in the middle of a historic power struggle unlike anything seen in generations. Drawing comparisons to past political realignments, he discusses President Trump’s impact on the Republican movement, the role of the courts in reshaping election maps, and why he believes the upcoming election could have major consequences for the balance of power in Washington.

Listen to the latest on Newt’s World: