America’s aging air traffic control system needs a major overhaul to protect travelers, strengthen national security and keep the economy moving.

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America’s aging air traffic control system needs a major overhaul to protect travelers, strengthen national security and keep the economy moving.

Appearing on Fox Business’ Kudlow, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discussed President Donald Trump’s call for a “big, beautiful contract” to modernize the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure following a recent ground stop.

Recent technology outages have raised serious concerns about the reliability of the systems responsible for managing American air travel. Newt addressed the vulnerabilities in this critical infrastructure and the potential consequences of continued disruptions.

The stakes extend beyond flight delays and airport operations. A reliable air traffic control system is essential to public safety, national security and the efficient movement of people and goods across the country.

Modernizing the system would address aging technology, improve operational efficiency and help reduce the risk of future disruptions.

The push for a comprehensive overhaul presents an opportunity to strengthen one of America’s most important transportation systems and ensure it can meet the nation’s needs for decades to come.

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