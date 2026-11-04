Newt Gingrich's 2026 Midterm Election Reaction

First, thank you to everyone who tuned in and followed our election coverage through Substack’s Midterms Hub. It was a great opportunity to share observations and analysis alongside writers from across Substack as the results unfolded. I appreciate everyone who joined the conversation, and I encourage you to continue following the hub for additional commentary and analysis.

Thank you Don Cole, Janice albert, Don Crawford, Charlie Pyle, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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The 2026 midterm elections were a historic defeat for Republicans, and I think it’s important that we understand why it happened and what it means for the future.

I have been through wave elections before, including 1974, when I first ran for Congress, and the Republican victory in 1994 with the Contract with America. But even with that experience, I underestimated the scale of what happened Tuesday night.

The American people were clearly frustrated. High gasoline prices, economic uncertainty, and the ongoing war with Iran created an environment in which voters were deeply dissatisfied. I’ve said for years that gasoline prices are one of the most important indicators in American politics. When families are paying more to drive to work, heat their homes, and manage everyday expenses, they hold those in power accountable.

Now President Donald J. Trump faces a divided government and must determine where he can work with Democratic leaders while standing firm on his core principles. At the same time, both parties will face important internal debates as they begin preparing for 2028.

My message to Republicans is simple: We failed to perform, and the American people punished us for it. Now we have an opportunity to learn, regroup, and rebuild. And to Democrats, I would say that this victory is an opportunity, not a permanent mandate.

The great strength of the American system is that no political party has a permanent grip on power. Ultimately, that power belongs to the American people.

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