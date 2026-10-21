Why Voting Matters in the 2026 Midterms

Our Founding Fathers gave us an extraordinary gift: a republic built on the principle that the American people have the power to determine their own future. But they also understood that keeping our republic requires the active participation of every generation.

That is why I am joining the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) to remind Americans of something fundamental: Voting is not simply a right. It is a duty we owe our country. Generations of brave American men and women have sacrificed their lives to defend the freedoms we enjoy today. The least we can do is exercise the responsibility they fought to protect.

With the 2026 midterm elections approaching, I encourage every citizen to make a plan to vote. Decide when you will cast your ballot, follow through, and remind your friends, family, and neighbors to do the same. Our republic depends on citizens who understand that their participation matters.

Stay Informed About the 2026 Midterm Elections

Voting is essential, but so is understanding the issues and decisions that will shape America’s future.

As we approach the midterm elections, I encourage you to explore Substack’s dedicated 2026 Midterms Portal. It brings together election coverage, political analysis, and commentary from a variety of perspectives to help you follow the important debates and developments across the country.

The decisions citizens make in November will have consequences far beyond Election Day. I hope you will take the time to stay informed, consider what is at stake, and make your voice heard.

Explore the Midterm Coverage

How to Win 2026

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