Thanksgiving is one of my favorite American traditions. And as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, it’s worth remembering how this remarkable holiday comes to be and what it tells us about who we are as Americans.

The story begins in 1621, with the Pilgrims' first harvest celebration, and continues to Abraham Lincoln's call for national unity during the Civil War. There's also a remarkable historical connection this year: Thanksgiving falls on November 26, the exact same date George Washington chose for our nation's first presidential Thanksgiving in 1789. These moments remind us that Americans find reasons to be grateful even during our most difficult times.

From my childhood Thanksgivings in Pennsylvania to celebrating overseas with Callista, the holiday reminds me how fortunate we are to be Americans.

This week on Newt’s World, I’m bringing you a special Thanksgiving series, from the history of the holiday and the presidential turkey pardon, to tips for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. And on Thanksgiving Day, I’ll share my own memories and the remarkable story of how this holiday came to be. You can listen here on Substack or click here for Apple Podcasts.

As we mark 250 years of American independence, Thanksgiving is about more than turkey, football, and family gatherings. It’s about appreciating our freedom, honoring those who protect it, and recognizing our responsibility to preserve it for future generations.

I hope you’ll take a moment to give thanks for your family, your friends, and this extraordinary country we are privileged to call home.

From Callista and me, Happy Thanksgiving!

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