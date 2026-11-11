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Gingrich 360
Honoring the Courage and Sacrifice of America's Veterans
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Honoring the Courage and Sacrifice of America's Veterans

This Veterans Day, we remember the men and women who have sacrificed so much to keep America safe and free.
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Newt Gingrich
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This Veterans Day, I want every American to take a moment to reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by the men and women who have served our country.

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