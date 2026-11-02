Republicans Face a Nail-Biting Election Night

With the 2026 midterm elections upon us, I want to draw your attention to Substack’s Midterms Hub. Today and throughout Election Day, the hub will bring together updates, election results, commentary, and analysis from writers across Substack, including my own observations on the key races and what the results mean for America’s future.

Newt says President Trump's renewed engagement and growing scrutiny of Democratic candidates are shifting momentum ahead of the midterm elections.

With Election Day approaching, 50th House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned that Republicans face a far more competitive midterm election than many anticipated, with several closely contested Senate races potentially determining the balance of power in Washington.

Appearing on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Newt pointed to unexpectedly competitive races in traditionally Republican states such as South Carolina and Kansas as evidence that the party cannot take victory for granted.

He also identified potential Republican opportunities in Minnesota and Michigan, along with the closely watched Senate race in Maine, where Sen. Susan Collins is seeking another victory.

Newt cautioned against predictions of a sweeping Democratic victory, arguing that the number of competitive races suggests a more complicated electoral landscape. However, he emphasized that Republicans should not underestimate the challenges ahead.

“Any Republican who’s comfortable misunderstands this is going to be a nail biting night,” Newt said.

While Newt believes Republican candidates may be performing better than polling suggests, he stressed that Election Day turnout will ultimately determine the outcome.

“Every single Republican has to go vote if we’re going to have a chance of pulling this out,” he said.

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How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

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