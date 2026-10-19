America's Next 50 Years Will Be an Extraordinary Golden Age

In a conversation with Mark Levin, Newt explains why breakthroughs in technology, medicine, and space exploration could transform American life by 2076.

America’s greatest achievements may still be ahead of us. During an appearance on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin, Newt shared his vision for the next 50 years and explained why Americans should embrace the extraordinary opportunities ahead rather than fear the future.

Discussing his new book, America’s Golden Age: Trumpism in an Era of Limitless Possibilities, Newt argued that breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and space exploration will transform how Americans live, work and innovate. More importantly, these technologies will build upon one another, creating possibilities far beyond what any single breakthrough could accomplish.

Newt pointed to medical innovation as an example, envisioning a future in which preventive care helps Americans live longer, healthier lives while reducing costs. He also emphasized that unnecessary regulations, ineffective government policies and bureaucratic obstacles threaten to slow American progress.

At the heart of his message is a call to restore the optimism that has defined America for 250 years.

“This isn’t going to be a crisis. This is going to be an odyssey.”

As America continues to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Newt believes the country should look beyond its past achievements and begin imagining what is possible by its 300th anniversary in 2076.

Watch: Newt on Life, Liberty & Levin

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