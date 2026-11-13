Congress Has a Duty to Investigate Corruption, Regardless of Party

50th Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Congress has a responsibility to investigate credible allegations of corruption, regardless of which political party is involved.

During an appearance on The Drill Down with Peter Schweizer, Newt argued that lawmakers must distinguish legitimate investigations from politically motivated attacks. He criticized Democrats for pursuing unfounded allegations against President Donald Trump, warning that partisan investigations ultimately undermine public trust.

However, Newt emphasized that genuine wrongdoing demands accountability, even when it involves members of one’s own party.

“If there’s an indication of genuine corruption, I don’t care which party’s involved. We have a duty to the country to dig it out,” Newt said.

Pointing to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Newt questioned why the administration has not released all the Epstein files. He argued that the scale of the scandal gives Americans a right to understand what happened.

Newt also warned that lobbyists, lawyers and billionaires have had too many opportunities to engage in wrongdoing across both parties.

He urged Republicans not to automatically oppose investigations simply because Democrats initiate them. Instead, Congress should determine whether credible evidence warrants further scrutiny and work across party lines to uncover the truth.

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