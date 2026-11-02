Medicare for All Could Become a Major Liability for Democrats

With the 2026 midterm elections upon us, I want to draw your attention to Substack’s Midterms Hub. Today and throughout Election Day, the hub will bring together updates, election results, commentary, and analysis from writers across Substack, including my own observations on the key races and what the results mean for America’s future.

Medicare for All could become one of the most consequential issues in the midterm elections as Democrats face growing pressure from their party's socialist wing, Newt said during an appearance on Fox Business' Kudlow.

Newt warned that proposals to replace private health insurance with a government-run system could carry enormous financial costs and leave Americans with fewer choices about their medical care.

“The idea of Medicare for All is madness,” Newt said, arguing that the proposal would put Washington bureaucrats between patients and their doctors.

He pointed to the rising cost of health insurance as a major affordability challenge for American families and credited President Donald Trump with advancing transparency, drug pricing reforms and efforts to eliminate corruption.

Beyond health care, Newt predicted that the demands of the Democratic Party’s far-left faction could create serious divisions if Democrats regain control of the House. He suggested that more moderate Democrats could find themselves voting with Republicans rather than supporting their party’s most progressive proposals.

With Election Day approaching, Newt also expressed optimism about Republican prospects, citing Speaker Mike Johnson’s fundraising and campaign efforts and the possibility that Republicans could retain control of the House.

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How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

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