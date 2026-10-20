Democratic Socialists Pose an Enormous Challenge for Hakeem Jeffries

The growing influence of democratic socialists is creating a serious divide within the Democratic Party and could complicate Hakeem Jeffries’ path to becoming speaker of the House, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned Tuesday on Fox & Friends.

Newt argued that the Democratic Party faces an increasingly difficult challenge as its progressive wing pushes policies that many Americans oppose. From sweeping tax increases and Medicare for All to abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and restricting arms sales to Israel, these demands could force Democratic leaders into politically damaging concessions.

“This is really the great challenge for the Democratic Party,” Newt said, warning that the party’s continued movement toward more extreme positions threatens its ability to appeal to mainstream voters.

He pointed to growing divisions among Democrats, including recent opposition to a Democratic nominee in Michigan, as evidence of the internal struggle.

While Newt acknowledged voter frustration with Republicans over energy costs, he suggested that concerns about the Democratic alternative could influence the midterm elections.

The larger question, Newt argued, extends beyond electoral politics. If an increasingly influential faction within a major political party embraces policies that divide the country, governing effectively becomes a far greater challenge.

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