Congress Must Confront China's Massive Spy Network and Tighten Chip Export Restrictions

50th Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich warned that China’s extensive espionage network and failures to enforce restrictions on advanced technology exports pose serious threats to American national security. He called on Congress to investigate how sensitive technology reached China and take stronger action to prevent further damage.

Appearing on Fox News, Newt described the Chinese Communist spy system as “massive, it’s competent and it’s dangerous,” warning that current U.S. efforts may uncover only a fraction of its operations.

Newt also questioned why advanced semiconductor chips were allowed to reach China despite restrictions the Trump administration believed were in place. He argued that Congress must determine what went wrong within the White House and Commerce Department, assess the extent of the damage and strengthen export controls.

Despite deep political divisions, Newt expressed confidence that national security could unite Republicans and Democrats. He pointed to former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s success in building bipartisan support for increased defense spending during the Cold War as an example of what informed leadership can accomplish.

Newt argued that confronting China’s growing threat could become a turning point for Washington, creating an opportunity to build a bipartisan majority committed to protecting American security and correcting failures in government oversight.

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