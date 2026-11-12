Republicans Must Face Why They Lost and Offer a Better Future

50th Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich warned that Republicans risk becoming a permanent minority unless they confront the failures that led to their election losses and offer Americans a compelling vision for the future.

Appearing on Kudlow, Newt delivered a straightforward message to Republican leaders: “Relax, focus, and tell the truth.”

Newt argued that Republicans must acknowledge why voters rejected them rather than blame the electorate or rely on political consultants and campaign spending. He warned that the party is drifting toward a minority mindset focused on tactical politics instead of winning public support.

While defending the administration’s pro-growth economic policies, Newt said Republicans have failed to communicate their accomplishments and address voters’ everyday concerns.

He emphasized that opposing the Democratic agenda is not enough. Republicans must offer concrete alternatives on health care, taxes, education and government spending while demonstrating how their policies will improve Americans’ lives.

Drawing on the vision outlined in his new book, America’s Golden Age, Newt argued that technological breakthroughs and economic innovation offer enormous opportunities for the country.

“We have to offer a better future with better solutions,” Newt said.

His message was clear: Republicans cannot rebuild a governing majority without listening to Americans, communicating effectively and giving voters a positive reason to support them.

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