Pete Hegseth Should Not Be Impeached

Thank you Evelyn Jones, Joe Gebbia, Sr., Susan Kaness, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Newt Gingrich in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

I’ve known Pete Hegseth for years, and I’ve seen firsthand his courage, toughness, and commitment to America’s veterans.

President Trump made a remarkable choice in bringing him to the Pentagon. Pete has the courage to take on the entrenched forces that have weakened our military and put our country at risk.

The talk of impeaching him is political nonsense. We should be focused on rebuilding our military, not undermining the people willing to challenge the status quo.

I’m standing with Pete Hegseth.

Latest From America’s New Majority Project

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.