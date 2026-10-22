Why Democratic Midterm Momentum Is Fading

Newt says President Trump's renewed engagement and growing scrutiny of Democratic candidates are shifting momentum ahead of the midterm elections.

Newt Gingrich told Jesse Watters on Fox News that the political landscape has changed dramatically since September, casting doubt on predictions of a Democratic wave in the midterm elections.

Newt attributed the shift to two factors: President Donald Trump’s renewed engagement on the campaign trail and increased voter scrutiny of Democratic candidates.

Calling Trump “the best politician of our generation,” Newt argued that the president’s ability to energize voters, define opponents and shape the national conversation has helped Republicans regain momentum.

Newt also suggested that Democrats face a growing challenge as voters learn more about their candidates and positions. He argued that national media coverage can obscure political differences until campaigns force voters to make direct comparisons.

Pointing to competitive polling in Minnesota, Newt questioned how Democrats could expect a sweeping victory when traditionally Democratic territory appears increasingly competitive.

“When you’re at one or two points in Minnesota, there ain’t no blue wave out there,” Newt said.

Newt also discussed his new book, America’s Golden Age, emphasizing the importance of optimism, technological innovation and America’s potential over the next 50 years. He argued that Americans have far more reason to be optimistic about the future than pessimistic.

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