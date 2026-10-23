Radical Left’s Growing Frustration Reveals Its Political Weakness

The growing radicalism of the American left reflects political frustration rather than strength, according to Newt Gingrich, who joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle Thursday evening.

Newt argued that the United States has confronted waves of political violence before, including unrest in the late 1960s and 2020. He emphasized that Americans have the right to protest, speak freely and run for office, but violence has no place in the political system.

He also dismissed the prospect of a successful radical revolution, pointing to the stability of America’s constitutional system throughout its 250-year history.

Newt warned that increasingly radical candidates and movements are pushing the Democratic Party further outside the political mainstream. He suggested that the more these movements embrace confrontation and disorder, the more they alienate ordinary Americans.

“The American people want things to work,” Newt said, emphasizing that families want safe communities and the freedom to live their lives without fear of violence.

Refer a friend

How to Win 2026

The 2026 midterms could be a defining moment for America. Follow Newt Gingrich and Gingrich 360’s latest columns and analysis on the ideas, policies, and strategies Republicans need to win the big arguments, grow the American majority, and deliver real results for the American people.

How to Win 2026 is part of a larger effort to identify the ideas, policies, and arguments that can create a lasting American majority.

Explore our latest columns, research, commentary, and analysis on the Republican Opportunity in 2026.

Republican Opportunity

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.