America Is on the Edge of an Extraordinary Revolution

America is on the verge of a technological and economic revolution that could transform how Americans live, work and prosper, according to Newt, who joined Dana Loesch to discuss his new book, America's Golden Age: Trumpism in an Era of Limitless Possibilities.

Newt argued that despite today’s political divisions and widespread pessimism, America’s greatest achievements may still lie ahead. Advances in space exploration, medicine and emerging technologies could create unprecedented opportunities for future generations.

Pointing to American technology companies and SpaceX’s development of reusable spacecraft, Newt described how entrepreneurship and innovation continue to distinguish the United States from the rest of the world.

Newt also emphasized the importance of combining grassroots populism with policies that encourage hard work, lower taxes, fewer regulations and economic opportunity. He argued that President Donald Trump’s entrepreneurial approach to governing could have a lasting influence beyond his presidency.

Drawing parallels to the transformative period under President Theodore Roosevelt, Newt predicted that the coming decades could bring extraordinary advances in prosperity, longevity and human achievement.

“I think we’re at the edge of a revolution,” Newt said.

Rather than focusing on political negativity and pessimism, Newt urged Americans to recognize the possibilities ahead and embrace a future defined by innovation and opportunity.

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