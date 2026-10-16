Republicans Must Make the Facts Stick to Win in the Midterms in November

Republicans have an opportunity to win big in November, but they must focus on a handful of clear, fact-based arguments and make them stick with voters, Newt told Larry Kudlow on Fox Business.

With less than three weeks until Election Day, Newt expressed frustration that Republicans have not consistently communicated the differences between their policies and the Democrats’ agenda.

He pointed to higher taxes, expensive energy policies and Medicare for All as issues Republicans should use to challenge Democrats’ claims about affordability.

Newt argued that voters face a fundamental choice between frustration over current prices and concern about what Democrats would do if they regained power. He believes Republicans can win that argument by focusing on the consequences of Democratic policies rather than allowing the campaign to become distracted by too many issues.

Drawing on his experience with the 1994 Contract with America, Newt urged Republicans to simplify their message and repeat it relentlessly.

“You can win the argument if you decide to make the argument,” Newt said.

With numerous competitive races still undecided, Newt believes a disciplined, consistent message could help Republicans secure a significant victory in November.

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