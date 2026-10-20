America's Future Is Limitless With Freedom and Free Enterprise

Newt makes the case for American optimism, innovation and a positive vision for the next 50 years.

Appearing on Fox Business’ Kudlow, Newt Gingrich argued that America’s greatest strength is its ability to innovate, create opportunity and build a better future through freedom and free enterprise.

Discussing his new book, America’s Golden Age, Newt challenged the negativity dominating political campaigns and the news media, arguing that Americans have every reason to be optimistic about the next 50 years.

“No one has made money betting against America for 250 years,” Newt said.

From breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and medicine to advances in space exploration, Newt pointed to American ingenuity as evidence of the country’s extraordinary potential. He credited the Founding Fathers with establishing a culture that rewards innovation, protects inventors and encourages entrepreneurs to think big.

Newt also argued that Republicans must move beyond personal divisions and offer voters a compelling alternative to big government socialism. He pointed to opportunities for greater health care choice, lower costs and expanded individual financial ownership as examples of policies that could improve Americans’ lives.

With the midterm elections approaching, Newt emphasized that a positive vision for America’s future remains one of the most powerful arguments Republicans can make.

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