Episode 1003: America 250 – The Netflix Effect in America with Clete Willems

Newt talks with Clete Willems, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Netflix, about the company's sweeping impact on the American economy and culture as the nation marks its 250th anniversary. Willems, a former Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, explains how Netflix has contributed over $225 billion to the U.S. economy over the past decade through 1,700 productions filmed in all 50 states, creating more than 140,000 jobs. He discusses Netflix's $1.2 billion investment in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, a former Army base being transformed into a 12-stage East Coast production hub, and the company's "local for local" international content strategy. Their conversation also covers the "Netflix effect" on shows like Breaking Bad and Suits, the company's growing sports programming, and its special America 250 content hub featuring the documentary series The American Experiment and the historical drama Death by Lightning.
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