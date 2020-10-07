Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 134: Trump’s America – Part 1: Which Supreme Court?
0:00
-16:29

Episode 134: Trump’s America – Part 1: Which Supreme Court?

Newt Gingrich
Oct 07, 2020

In this new series, Trump’s America, we’re going to look at key issues that illustrate how starkly divided Americans are as they go to vote this fall.

Part 1: Which Supreme Court? Are we going to continue to have a party in control which believes the Constitution matters and should be protected or are we going to put a party in charge that wants to radically change America?

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture