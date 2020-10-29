Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 145: From Gifted Hands to HUD Secretary
0:00
-37:31

Episode 145: From Gifted Hands to HUD Secretary

Newt Gingrich
Oct 29, 2020

Dr. Ben Carson grew up in poverty and overcame impossible odds to attend Yale as an undergraduate and then go onto medical school. He became a prominent pediatric neurosurgeon at John Hopkins. After running for President in 2016, he became the 17th Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. His HUD accomplishments include creating opportunity zones and other new programs to pull people out of poverty. Newt’s guest is Secretary Carson.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture