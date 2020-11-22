Episode 155: Honest Election Chronicles – Georgia

This is the first episode in a new series where I am going state by state looking at how voting irregularities occur in our elections. We want every legal vote to count. But only the legal ones. In Georgia, the race between President Trump and Vice President Biden was very close, they only differed by 12,284 votes. And the race in Georgia isn’t over, with two Senate run-off elections in January that will determine the Democrat or Republican control of the U.S. Senate. Newt’s guests are David Shafer and Lyndsey Rudder.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.