Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 157: The First Thanksgiving – The Real Story
0:00
-30:38

Episode 157: The First Thanksgiving – The Real Story

Newt Gingrich
Nov 25, 2020

What was the first Thanksgiving really like for the pilgrims? What struggles did they endure to make the transatlantic journey from Europe to Plymouth, Massachusetts? And once they arrived, what happened to them? The first Thanksgiving is a window on the American past and was a very different experience than the holiday we celebrate today. Newt’s guest is Dr. Tracy McKenzie, Professor and Chair of History at Wheaton College in Illinois.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture