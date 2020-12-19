Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 168: Georgia Senate Runoffs
Episode 168: Georgia Senate Runoffs

Newt Gingrich
Dec 19, 2020

The two Georgia Senate runoffs between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock are some of the most important in modern history. Because these two races will determine whether Republicans maintain the control of the Senate under a Biden Administration and a Pelosi House, or whether the radical left will control both the legislative and executive branches. Newt’s guest is Brian Robinson, Georgia Republican strategist.

