Episode 198: Radical California and the Newsom Recall
Newt Gingrich
Feb 13, 2021

The citizens of California are fed up with government shutdowns, schools that are closed and a Governor who dines at restaurants like French Laundry while the rest of California is barred from eating indoors. A grassroots effort by Californians to recall their Governor, Gavin Newsom, is underway. Newt’s guest is Anne Dunsmore, Campaign Manager and Finance Director of Rescue California.

