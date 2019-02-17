Episode 2: The Con Man of Congress

The sweeping portrait of a cover-up, manipulation, and the subversion of justice in the US Congress. The story focuses on Imran Awan, a Pakistani-American information technology worker. From 2004 to 2017, he worked as a shared employee for Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. In July 2017, he was arrested on bank fraud charges as part of a federal investigation. This story illustrates one of the biggest cover-ups in Congress in many years. It’s the story of a young man, who through his relationships with members of the House, takes advantage of his access to Congressional servers. Some have accused Awan of causing a hack from within the house. Others say, nothing happened. Which side will you believe? Luke Rosiak, Patrick Sowers and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) - Texas join Newt to provide three different perspectives on the story.

