Newt's World
Episode 208: Did Biden Cancel Dr. Seuss?
0:00
-30:47

Newt Gingrich
Mar 03, 2021

On March 1st, the White House published a “Proclamation on Read Across America Day, 2021” in which President Biden never mentions Dr. Seuss, unlike his predecessors. This decision shows how radical the people who advise Biden are. For the first time, you have a President mentioning Read Across America Day and not mentioning Dr. Seuss. Just how far left do you need to be to cancel Dr. Seuss?

