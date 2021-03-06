Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 209: Keeping the Swamp Swampier – For the People Act
0:00
-24:44

Episode 209: Keeping the Swamp Swampier – For the People Act

Newt Gingrich
Mar 06, 2021

H.R.1, also known as the “For the People Act”, passed the House this week with 220 Democrats and 0 Republicans voting for the bill. The Act sends federal dollars to fund political campaigns, would legalize voting for convicted felons all over the country and would weaken the security of our elections and make it harder to protect against voter fraud. Newt describes what’s in the Act in detail.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture