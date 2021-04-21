Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 234: Governor Scott Walker on The Long Game
Apr 21, 2021

We are in a war for the soul of our nation. America is under siege, but what you’re seeing now didn’t happen overnight. The left started its takeover of our colleges and culture over half a century ago. Newt’s guest is former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is launching a new YAF campaign called The Long Game. A bold plan to bring the principles of America’s founding back into education and culture. yaf.org/longgame

