Episode 245: Governor Kristi Noem on Lesson’s from a Rancher’s Life
Newt Gingrich
May 09, 2021

Newt’s guest is a rising star in the Republican party, Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota. Her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in her state has made her widely known. She’s been serving the people of South Dakota in public office since 2007. She is a wife, a mother, and a lifelong rancher, farmer and small business owner. Growing up on a ranch she learned a lot of life lessons and she’s sharing them in this episode.

