Episode 247: Boycotting the Beijing Olympics
May 12, 2021

Congressman Mike Waltz introduced a resolution in the House on February 15th calling on the United States Olympic Committee to withdraw from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing unless the International Olympic Committee finds an alternative site. His decision to introduce this resolution was based on a number of significant human rights violations carried out by the Chinese Communist Party. Newt’s guest is Congressman Mike Waltz, representing Florida’s 6th congressional district.

