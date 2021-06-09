Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 262: The Fight for Democracy in Myanmar
0:00
-25:31

Episode 262: The Fight for Democracy in Myanmar

Newt Gingrich
Jun 09, 2021

After the February 1, 2021 coup d'état in Myanmar, the National League for Democracy were deposed by Myanmar’s military. They declared a year-long state of emergency and declared power had been transferred. To provide history and context to this historical struggle for Democracy, Newt’s guest is Wai Wai Nu, a Rohingya-Burmese activist and an outspoken advocate for the rights and equality of all the people in Myanmar.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture