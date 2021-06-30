Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 272: The War on Small Business
Episode 272: The War on Small Business

Newt Gingrich
Jun 30, 2021

In 2020, the American economy suffered the biggest financial collapse in history. But while Main Street suffered like never before, the stock market continued to reach new highs. Newt’s guest is Carol Roth. Her new book: THE WAR ON SMALL BUSINESS: How the Government Used the Pandemic to Crush the Backbone of America unveils the many abuses of power inflicted on small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

