Newt's World
Episode 277: Michael Knowles on Speechless
Newt Gingrich
Jul 11, 2021

The Left’s assault on liberty, virtue, decency, the Republic of the Founders, and Western civilization has succeeded. You can no longer keep your social media account – or your job – and acknowledge truths such as: Washington, Jefferson, and Columbus were great men. How did we get to this point? Newt’s guest is: Michael Knowles author of Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds.

