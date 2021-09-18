Gingrich 360

Episode 307: Failing Our Children – How the Left Ruined Education
Episode 307: Failing Our Children – How the Left Ruined Education

Newt Gingrich
Sep 18, 2021

Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed SB 744 into law on July 14th. The law directs the Department of Education to review state requirements for a high school diploma. It also suspends the proficiency requirements for high school students in reading, writing and math for three years. Newt talks with Representative Christine Drazan, Minority Leader of the Oregon House of Representatives.

