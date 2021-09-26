Gingrich 360

Episode 311: Allen Guelzo on Robert E. Lee
Newt Gingrich
Sep 26, 2021

Newt is joined by a long-time friend, and fellow historian, Dr. Allen Guelzo. He is Director of the James Madison Program Initiative on Politics and Statesmanship and Senior Research Scholar in the Council of the Humanities at Princeton University. He is The New York Times best-selling author of Gettysburg, and his new book about the Civil War Confederate General: Robert E. Lee: A Life is out this Tuesday.

