Newt's World
Episode 321: Mollie Hemingway on “Rigged”
Episode 321: Mollie Hemingway on “Rigged”

Newt Gingrich
Oct 23, 2021

What really happened in the 2020 election? Millions of Americans, who experienced the most troubling election of their lives, want answers. In her new book, Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections, best-selling author and award-winning journalist Mollie Hemingway reveals how the left-wing media, Democratic leaders, and Big Tech oligarchs colluded to create an election system designed to defeat President Trump.

