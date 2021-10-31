Episode 325: Ensuring Free, Fair and Secure Elections

Newt has a new book coming out this Tuesday, Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love, and he’ll be devoting the next several episodes of the podcast to cover some of the issues he talks about in the book. Newt’s guest is Hans von Spakovsky, who has been studying the issue of election integrity for years in his role as Manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative and Senior Legal Fellow at The Heritage Foundation. His new book is: Our Broken Elections: How the Left Changed the Way You Vote.

Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.