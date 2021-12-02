Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 339: Alex Berenson on Pandemia
Newt Gingrich
Dec 02, 2021

Newt talks with author Alex Berenson about the true story of the COVID pandemic many have never heard before. First, what did the early data tell us about the pandemic? Second, the lockdowns, at least as the United States and Europe conducted them, were useless, if not counterproductive. His new book: Pandemia: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Rights and Lives is available now.

