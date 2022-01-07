Episode 356: Julie Kelly on January 6th

Americans were shocked and outraged to see chaos unfold at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021. But one year later, the original narrative of what happened that day has crumbled while hundreds of Americans have been swept up in an unprecedented Justice Department investigation to punish them for their involvement in the January 6th protest. The public has been misled—and flat-out lied to—about a number of aspects related to that day. Newt’s guest is Julie Kelly. Her new book January 6th: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch a War on Terror Against the Political Right is out now.

