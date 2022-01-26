Gingrich 360

Newt's World
Episode 365: Mark Mills on The Cloud Revolution
Newt Gingrich
Jan 26, 2022

What does the future hold? Mark Mills makes the case that a roaring 2020s is arriving, and it won’t come from any singular invention but from the convergence of radical advances in the three primary technology domains: microprocessors, materials, and machines. Accelerating this technological revolution is The Cloud, history’s biggest infrastructure. Mills new book, The Cloud Revolution: How the Convergence of New Technologies Will Unleash the Next Economic Boom and A Roaring 2020s is out now.

