Episode 401: Volodymyr Zelensky
Apr 24, 2022

Ukraine’s most popular comedic actor was an unlikely president of his country. And now, even more improbably, Volodymyr Zelensky has become the world’s most celebrated statesman. Who is he? How did he become the international hero of our time? A new book: “Zelensky: The Unlikely Ukrainian Hero Who Defied Putin and United the World” offers a compelling account of this fascinating leader. Newt’s guest is Rebekah Koffler, she is a Russian-born U.S. intelligence expert who has worked with the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency’s National Clandestine Service.

