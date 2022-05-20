Gingrich 360

Episode 412: The Corporate Warrior
Newt Gingrich
May 20, 2022

James Farwell’s new book, “The Corporate Warrior: Successful Strategies from Military Leaders to Win Your Business Battles” details powerful and actionable strategies to conquer your competition while winning customer recognition and critical support for your brand. Corporate leaders and strategists constantly face life or death business wars.  In the battleground of competitive business, there’s no better way to win than to learn from victorious front-line military commanders. 

