Episode 417: Alex Epstein on “Fossil Future”
Newt Gingrich
Jun 04, 2022

The debate about climate change many times fails to mention the reasons we use fossil fuels in the first place.  Policies like the “Green New Deal” really remind us that the wealthier countries can adopt green policies as a fashionable trend.  But in reality, with the growth in global population, particularly in China and India, it’s going to require us to think of new ways to approach our energy needs.  Newt’s guest is Alex Epstein. His new book, “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas – Not Less” is out now. 

