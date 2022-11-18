Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360

Gingrich 360
Newt's World
Episode 484: The State of the Economy: Crypto, Layoffs, and Protecting Your Retirement
0:00
-29:18

Episode 484: The State of the Economy: Crypto, Layoffs, and Protecting Your Retirement

Newt Gingrich
Nov 18, 2022

As interest rates continue to rise, and inflation is at all-time highs, the stock market continues to be volatile.  Many Americans want to know how they can protect their own finances and investments as we face this challenging economic period.  Newt’s guest is Charles Thorngren, Founder and CEO of Legacy Precious Metals. He has been advising people on their personal finances and investments for over 25 years.  For more information please visit buylegacygold.com/Newt/ 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gingrich 360 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture